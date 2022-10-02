Major Update On Brandi Rhodes

Brandi Rhodes recently wrestled a match at the WWE Performance Center during a live event, but it doesn't appear the former AEW Chief Brand Officer is a WWE Superstar quite yet.

Fightful Select is reporting that Brandi Rhodes is still a free agent. While Brandi has wrestled at the Performance Center and her husband is under contract, Rhodes has yet to reach a deal with WWE. Rhodes has reportedly been in contact with Warner Bros Discovery earlier this month. No context has been provided for the conversation, but it is noted that Brandi and WBD aren't in regular contact, though both parties have maintained a cordial relationship. News broke earlier this month that WBD had reached out to Brandi's husband Cody Rhodes to try and retain him before Cody's exit from All Elite Wrestling.

Besides her wrestling life, Brandi Rhodes is also a board member of Kulture City and had been hopeful of integrating the non-profit into her work with WWE. AEW and Kulture City have maintained a good relationship despite Brandi & Cody's departure from the wrestling promotion.

Rhodes hasn't only been wrestling in the Performance Center, as reports suggest she's also been active in the ring at the Nightmare Factory training facility, telling Muscle & Fitness Magazine that she wasn't training in the ring "for the hell of it," and is staying in shape for whenever her in-ring return might be. Brandi's last official match was a win over KiLynn King on a January episode of "AEW Dark: Elevation."