Reason JONAH Missed NJPW's Royal Quest Shows

Due to travel issues stemming from Hurricane Ian, JONAH of The Mighty Don't Kneel was unable to be present at this weekend's Royal Quest II events in London, England.

Following a successful debut tour in Japan as a member of the G1 Climax 32 Tournament, in which he got a huge upset victory over Kazuchika Okada, JONAH and TMDK have waged war against CHAOS throughout the NJPW Burning Spirit 2022 tour. New Japan's special event in the United Kingdom was meant to continue that feud, with Day 1 of Royal Quest II meant to feature JONAH and Bad Dude Tito taking on Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii. Day 2 was even more affected by JONAH's absence, with him scheduled to have a special singles match against Tomohiro Ishii on the show.

"Sorry to all the fans attending." JONAH said in a tweet regarding his absence. "Everyone knows the UK is special for me and I love to wrestle there. It was out of my hands. Blame IAN!"

Both Royal Quest II matches originally featuring JONAH have since been rebooked, with Day 1 seeing Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii face Bad Dude Tito & British independent wrestler Zak Knight. Day 2, on the other hand, saw Tomohiro Ishii face former Young Lion Yota Tsuji in JONAH's stead. The Royal Quest II events will be available on VOD on NJPWWorld at a later date.

Despite missing this event, JONAH is still set on a collision course with CHAOS, having a rematch with Kazuchika Okada scheduled for October 10th in Ryogoku Sumo Hall at NJPW Declaration of Power.