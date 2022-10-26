Dwayne Johnson Played College Football With Some Very Big Names

Prior to becoming a 10-time World Champion in WWE, a Hollywood megastar, having a show made about his life, and a massive success story all-round, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson played football at the University of Miami. Johnson played defensive tackle for the Miami Hurricanes, the same position he had played in high school; Johnson attended Freedom High School in Bethlehem Township, Pennsylvania, which is where he first truly made his name in the football world.

However, despite playing for the Hurricanes, Johnson went undrafted in the National Football League's 1995 draft. Johnson's football career would not last much longer, as the future WrestleMania headliner only continued playing for about another year, making his way to the Canadian Football League. While in the CFL for less than a year, Johnson received the opportunity to play for the Calgary Stampeders.

Although he never made it in the NFL, Johnson was part of the 1991 National Champions alongside two impressive names.