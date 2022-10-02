Ken Shamrock Responds To Fans Asking Him To Referee Special Match At Extreme Rules

With Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle set to face off in the first main roster Fight Pit match in WWE History, eyes have been on who will officiate the matchup over the past couple of days. While UFC legend and WWE fan Daniel Cormier was ultimately chosen to do the honors at Extreme Rules, fans had been calling for another former WWE Superstar and UFC fighter to officiate the match.

Ken Shamrock heard fans' requests for him to referee the Fight Pit, though he did have some changes in mind when doing so. "Seen posts about people wanting me to guest ref the Rollins vs Riddle Fight Pit..." Shamrock tweeted on Saturday, "If so we'd have to call it the Lions Den." This, of course, was a reference to the match type that Shamrock specialized in during his tenure in the WWF in the late '90s. Though the Lions Den match and the Fight Pit match are technically different match types, many have compared the two since the Fight Pit was first seen in 2020 on an episode of WWE NXT.

While Shamrock was not chosen for the role of special guest referee for the match, it wouldn't have come as much surprise given his legacy as a fighter and pro wrestler. Shamrock's first in-ring role in the WWF was as the special guest referee in the legendary submission match between "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Bret "The Hitman" Hart at WrestleMania 13. Shamrock would go on to have the first ever Lions Den match a year and a half later at SummerSlam 1998 against Owen Hart.