Kurt Angle Recalls Hilarious Segment That Got Bob Backlund Removed From WWE Television

Kurt Angle's debut on the WWE main roster in Autumn 1999 was the beginning of one of the most impressive rookie years in WWE history. The Olympic Gold Medalist won both the WWE European and Intercontinental Championships mere months into his tenure before closing out his first year on the roster by winning the WWE Championship from The Rock at No Mercy 2000. However, one aspect of his legendary rookie year that many seem to forget was his brief time being managed by the legendary Bob Backlund.

Looking back at one infamous segment that he shared with Backlund on a recent episode of "The Kurt Angle Show," Angle recalled a hilarious botch that he believes ultimately led to Backlund being taken off TV. Angle explained, "[Bob] was supposed to put the crippler crossface on [Chris Benoit] while he was sitting, and Bob didn't want to do it because he wasn't standing up." The segment, which happened on the March 20th, 2000 edition of "WWE Raw," was as awkward to be a part of as it was to watch. "I looked back [at the writer] like, 'Holy sh*t,'" Angle explained.

Angle stated that, despite being told countless times that the segment was live, Backlund forgot and thought they could reshoot what he perceived to be a pre-tape. "I think that was the deciding factor," Angel speculated. "When Bob went and did that, they just went, 'We've had enough of Bob Backlund, we're gonna move on.'"

Though the segment in question was chaotic, and Backlund's removal from TV made sense to Angle, the Olympian remained complimentary of his former manager. "Don't get me wrong, Bob was fun to work with. I loved him." Angle concluded.