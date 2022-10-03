Seth Rollins Addresses Whether 'Freakin' Has Been Dropped From His WWE Name

Many changes have taken place in WWE since Triple H took over as the Chief Creative Officer, and that has included wrestlers getting their names back. The likes of Matt Riddle and Austin Theory have had their first names return, but there is one that many fans would like to see removed. Seth Rollins has been working with the name 'Freakin' added in the middle, and he admitted to BT Sport that he is "not exactly sure" what the status is regarding that.

"Even before Triple H took over ... I had gone to Vince specifically because I had watched something back on 'Raw,' maybe it was like a highlight on Twitter. They just said Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, it had to have been a dozen times in 30 seconds because Vince was also very big on not using pronouns, so constantly he wanted the whole brand every single time I was referenced," he said. "I am like, 'we've gotta stop that, you are going to turn people off, that's not what we want.' He was like, 'Okay, okay, okay, on commentary they can refer to you as Seth or Rollins.'"

"I don't know if Freakin if staying or going," Rollins said. "I've had many names, and it's all fine with me, it's different and nobody is really working with a strong middle name right now, the Bret 'The Hitman' Harts', so I ain't mad at it."

