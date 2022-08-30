Riddle Gets His First Name Back On WWE Raw

Corey Graves referred to Riddle as "Matt Riddle" on the 8/29 episode of "WWE Raw" prior to The Original Bro's heated split-screen interview segment with Seth Rollins.

Although not confirmed by WWE's roster page, WWE's official Twitter account also referred to Riddle as "Matt Riddle" in this video clip posted shortly after the segment. The former UFC fighter has been going by just "Riddle" since December 2020, a change he welcomed on social media at the time, noting that he actually "prefers it" since he has been called just "Riddle" his entire life.

If Riddle does use his real name going forward, it would effectively mean the end of the 'real name edict' issued by former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. Back in April, McMahon reportedly issued a memo to prohibit WWE Superstars from using their real-life names or names they had previously used on the independent circuit. Although Riddle's name change happened in December 2020, the new edict forced the likes of Theory, Gunther (FKA WALTER), Ciampa (FKA Tommaso Ciampa), Raquel Rodriguez (FKA Raquel Gonzalez), Butch (FKA Pete Dunne) and several others to modify their in-ring names.

There have also been rumblings of Theory getting his first name back. However, the Money in the Bank briefcase holder was still referred to as "Theory" during his segment with Johnny Gargano on "WWE Raw" this week. It will be interesting to see if the change occurs in the coming weeks.

Riddle will wrestle Rollins in a highly-anticipated match this Saturday at the Clash at the Castle premium live event in Cardiff, Wales.