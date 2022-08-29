Seth Rollins And Riddle Brawl In Parking Lot And Get Personal In Interview On WWE Raw

Over the last couple of months, we have seen Seth Rollins and Riddle at each other's throats. After Rollins (kayfabe) injured Riddle ahead of SummerSlam, their match scheduled for that event was put on hold. It's now set for the next big WWE premium live event, Clash at the Castle. Just five days before they step inside a ring, Rollins and Riddle got their hands on one another before tonight's edition of "Raw."

Some fans waiting outside the arena were treated to an unexpected surprise. Riddle and Rollins approached each other in the parking lot outside the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and started brawling right then and there. The fight wouldn't last long though as WWE personnel swooped in to break up the altercation, but the entire situation just adds a brand new layer to their rivalry.

After the altercation, the two were separated for an interview segment on "Raw." They talked over each other before Rollins eventually got his voice heard saying Riddle wasn't on his level. Riddle told Rollins he was going to embarrass Rollins like Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes did before him. Rollins threatened to injure Riddle as he did to Rhodes, before predicting he was going to "steal the show" at Clash at the Castle. Riddle told Rollins that he was going to prove that there's only one man in Rollins' family: his wife, Becky Lynch.