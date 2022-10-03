Kurt Angle Recalls Mae Young Telling Him To 'Spike The S***' Out Of Her Prior To Memorable Segment

Mae Young is one of the most well-respected names in the history of the wrestling business, and her ability to take crazy bumps well into old age is one of the reasons for that. While fans often recall her being put through a table by The Dudley Boyz, she was once dropped with an Angle Slam during Kurt Angle's feud with Mark Henry in 2000, showcasing her ability to take punishment. The Olympic Gold medalist made the move look as realistic as possible, per her request; as he revealed on The Kurt Angle Show, "she wanted me to Angle Slam her as hard as I could."

"That night before the match she came up to me and she said, 'Hey, I want you to spike the s*** out of me, I want you to slam me as hard as you can. I want to f***ing feel it.' I'm just like, 'Oh my god, this lady wants me to spike her as hard as I can,'" he said.

Young was working alongside Henry at that time during his 'Sexual Chocolate' gimmick, and she was kayfabe 'pregnant' to boot, which added to Angle's attack even more. However, he praised her as a "great talent," pointing out that "She never shied down to any bump that she had to take, she always followed through," which was certainly the case throughout her life.

