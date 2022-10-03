MJF Cites Old Tweet On AEW Rival To Make His Point

Ahead of his match against Wheeler Yuta this Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite," MJF has referenced one of his old tweets to illustrate why he believes the Blackpool Combat Club (BCC) member is "not a good person."

The tweet in question describes an incident that took place in 2018 when both MJF and Yuta were part of the MLW promotion.

"Last night an intoxicated wheeler Yuta kicked in my hotel door half naked and jumped into my bed and forced me to watch viscera matches," MJF tweeted in 2018. "I can't make this stuff up. Poor people are wild."

While citing the old tweet Sunday, MJF wrote in an in-character post: "I've known this man for a long time. He's not a good person."

MJF and Yuta share quite a history from their days together in the indies. Yuta actually made his MLW debut against MJF at MLW's "One Shot" event in October 2017, and once again feuded with MJF for the MLW Middleweight Title in late 2018. They also shared the ring several times during their time in CZW.

The rivalry was renewed on AEW TV at the 9/22 "Dynamite: Grand Slam" special episode, where Yuta's interview segment was cut shot by MJF, who proceeded to poke fun at the BCC member for lacking any personality and charisma. Then, on last week's show, Yuta called out MJF before challenging the leader of The Firm to a match. In response, MJF would once again poke fun at Yuta, stressing that Yuta has "as much charisma as Joe Frazier, who is dead by the way." Later, Yuta would ambush MJF at the conclusion of the Moxley vs. Juice Robinson match, which MJF watched from the sky box.

The MJF vs. Yuta match this Wednesday would mark MJF's first bout on "AEW Dynamite" since April 13. The Salt of the Earth has wrestled only six matches for AEW in 2022, with the last one being the Casino Ladder Match at All Out, where he appeared as "The Joker" and collected the Casino Chip from Stokely Hathaway.