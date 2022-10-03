Backstage Update On AEW Content Not Airing On Space

On Friday AEW announced a major change in how Latin American fans will be able to view the product as those who live in Mexico, the Caribbean, South America, and Central America will no longer be able to watch the product on Space, with the exception of Brazil. However, on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer revealed that it was AEW who made the decision to cut those ties and not renew the deal due to the finances that were offered, with Space pushing to extend the contract.

The money offered was reportedly not a good deal for AEW, and the decision was made that a subscription service would provide more for the company, with AEW Plus now being the exclusive streaming service for fans in the countries involved in this change. The service will provide all of AEW's usual weekly shows "Dynamite," "Rampage," "Dark," "Dark Elevation," and special events such as the upcoming "Battle of the Belts." AEW Plus is available on FITE TV, but members saw a monthly increase of $2 earlier this year, with the price currently being set at $6.99 per month for fans.

It is unclear if AEW plans to start up a new contract with a television service moving forward, but Meltzer was told the company would not have made this move if something else was not going to happen. The change began on October 1, with the latest episode of "AEW Rampage" being the first one to be pushed on AEW Plus rather than on Space, as has been the case previously.