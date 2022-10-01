Major Change In How Fans In Latin America Watch AEW Programming

All Elite Wrestling announced Friday night that its programming would be a bit different for fans who live in Mexico, the Caribbean, South America, and Central America.

In a statement that was released on Twitter, AEW revealed that as of September 30, AEW content will no longer be available on Space, except for those who live in Brazil. Starting today, October 1, fans can start using AEW Plus to watch AEW content.

AEW Plus will exclusively stream all of AEW's weekly shows including, "Dynamite," "Rampage," "Dark," "Dark Elevation," and special events like "Battle of the Belts." AEW Plus is available on FITE TV. Earlier this year, AEW Plus users saw a monthly increase of $2. The price for the streaming service is currently set at $6.99 per month.

During this week's episode of "Dynamite," AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defeated Juice Robinson in an AEW World Championship Eliminator Match, Toni Storm retained the Interim AEW Women's Championship against Serena Deeb in a Lumberjack Match, and in the main event, Chris Jericho retained the ROH World Title against Bandido. Friday's "Rampage" saw The Acclaimed retain the AEW World Tag Team Titles against Private Party and The Butcher and The Blade, Rush defeated John Silver in the main event, and Jamie Hayter defeated Willow Nightingale.

AEW's next pay-per-view is Full Gear and it's set for November 19 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. International fans can watch the pay-per-view through FITE TV. "Rampage" will also be taking place live at the same venue, the day before on Friday, November 18.