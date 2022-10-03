Bret Hart To 'Star' In Upcoming Tales From The Territories Episode

Speaking with Chris Jericho on the "Talk is Jericho" podcast, "Dark Side of the Ring" co-executive produces/co-creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisner discussed what fans can expect to see in the new "Tales from the Territories" series, their new joint project with Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia's Seven Bucks Productions. One of the episodes will be entirely dedicated to Stampede Wrestling. For said episode, the duo relied heavily on WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart, whose father, Stu, ran the Stampede territory from its humble beginnings in 1948 all the way through the 1984 "sale" to Vince McMahon.

"Bret is the star of the episode," said Eisner. "We leaned on him to ask him who he thought would be great at the table and he really helped us figure that out." Joining Bret at the roundtable for the episode will be Stampede alumni Abdullah the Butcher, "Dr. D" David Schultz and "No Class" Bobby Bass. Having Bret back in the fold was a huge coup for the duo, as they revealed to Jericho their relationship with Bret had been strained over the last couple of years due to a certain "Dark Side" episode. "Yeah, there was some heat over the Montreal Screwjob episode but we are all cool now," said Eisner.

"It was so great to be able to work with him," added Husney. "We've always wanted to work with him again." When asked by Jericho if they directly reached out to Bret, Husney stated, "It worked out. Obviously having Brian (Gewirtz) and Dwayne in your corner too, we can make that work."

In addition to Stampede, "Tales of the Territories," which premieres October 4 at 10 pm EST on VICE, will cover stories from Jim Crocket Promotions, Memphis, Mid-South, Polynesian Pacific Pro, Portland, and World Class Championship Wrestling.

