MJF Calls AEW Star A 'Slob' And Says He'll Never Wrestle Them

MJF has amplified an existing state of bad blood with fellow AEW wrestler Eddie Kingston.

The brouhaha began when MJF tweeted a back-handed compliment to current rival Wheeler Yuta. "As I've said before, me and Yuta have had wars all over North America," MJF said. "He's an incredible wrestler. I'm just better." MJF's boast generated a response from Twitter denizen @SarahManiaXCV, who tweeted, "Okay but I need you to wrestle Eddie Kingston and I need it now."

MJF responded to that request by curtly tweeting, "I'll never wrestle that slob."

For the record, Kingston is no fan of MJF, either. Back in June, MJF delivered a long and emotional promo regarding the May 29 "Double or Nothing" event, skewering AEW CEO Tony Khan during the eight-minute monologue, and the harshness of his language irked Kingston, who tweeted, "Having a big ego is disgusting. Hahahahahaha I mean that but also stirring the pot."

Kingston also touched on MJF's complaints about the financial aspects of working in AEW, tweeting "People can just leave. I will take there [sic] money hahahahahah." While Kingston did not specifically identify MJF in that tweet, it was difficult not to guess to whom he was referring. Kingston has yet to publicly acknowledge MJF's comments.

MJF and Kingston have never met in AEW competition, but they twice encountered each other on the indie circuit in early 2018, first in IWA Mid-South, in a singles match that MJF won, and then in a 30-Man Gauntlet Match for Cleveland's Absolute Intense Wrestling that was ultimately won by Tracy Williams.