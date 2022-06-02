Last night the wrestling world watched as MJF fired off the most talked-about promo this side of the Pipebomb during the early stages of “AEW Dynamite.” As the world continues to react to MJF’s promo, not to mention the weekend that led to said promo, one man who appears to have no time for it is AEW star Eddie Kingston.

The man who will be part of the second-ever AEW Blood and Guts match took to Twitter Thursday afternoon to seemingly comment on MJF’s notorious 8-minute monologue from the previous evening.

“Having a big ego is disgusting,” Kingston tweeted. “Hahahahahaha I mean that but also stirring the pot.”

Having a big ego is disgusting. Hahahahahaha I mean that but also stirring the pot. — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) June 2, 2022

After interacting with Ethan Page over internet vlogs in the replies to said Tweet, Kingston then came back, quote tweeting his original statement with one that seemed to make it much clearer what he was talking about.

“People can just leave,” Kingston tweeted. “I will take their money hahahahahah.”

People can just leave. I will take there money hahahahahah https://t.co/Ba1aL39SdY — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) June 2, 2022

During his promo, MJF brought up being slighted over his AEW contract, especially compared to the money being made by former WWE talent AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan had brought into the promotion. The lines reportedly reflect MJF’s real-life feelings and the catalyst that led to the events of this past weekend and, by extension, MJF’s promo last night.

While Kingston and MJF have worked together in AEW for around two years now, the two have never crossed paths in AEW, not even for a multi-person match. The two have only encountered each other twice, in a battle royal for AIW in 2018 and a singles match in IWA Mid-South in February of 2018, when MJF defeated Kingston. The two are considered by many fans today to be among the best promos in the entire wrestling industry, making them potential natural rivals should the day ever arrive.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]