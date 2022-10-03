Leila Grey Lists The Baddies That Have Inspired Her

2022 may only register as Leila Grey's third year in professional wrestling, but it's safe to say that it has been an absolute whirlwind for her. She currently holds both the OVW Women's Championship and PW2.0 Women's Championship on the independent circuit. She stepped into the ring for WWE earlier in the year as Cat Cardoza, and is now officially signed to the AEW roster as one of TBS Champion Jade Cargill's Baddies — alongside Kiera Hogan and the injured Red Velvet. Not a bad start to one's young career.

Recently she was asked on MCW Backstage Pass who has served as some of her wrestling inspirations along the way in getting to this point. "That's a tricky question, because, growing up, I didn't really watch wrestling like that anymore," Grey explained. "I watched it as a little kid, then I kind of drifted away, then found my way back to the sport. But when I started wrestling, I really loved Sasha Banks. I really admire her and her whole attitude, her whole look. So she's definitely someone that I'm inspired by. Also, Trish Stratus."

She continued as her attention turned toward her fellow Baddies and then some. "I'm inspired by all of the Baddies. All the Baddies of pro wrestling — those are the women that inspire me. Like Melina. I wish I could do [the Melina split], but I'm going to work on it next time I'm in the ring with her. I'm going to challenge her to the split-off. Like her and Sasha did."

