Booker T Comments On Paige's Debut AEW Promo

Booker T knows delivering a great promo can be harder than it looks, so he's cutting AEW's latest big signing a bit of slack.

On the latest episode of Booker T's "Hall of Fame" podcast with co-host Brad Gilmore, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer commented on Saraya's debut promo on "AEW Dynamite" last week -– something Saraya herself acknowledged was a little "rusty."

"It's not easy to go out and cut promos," said Booker. "It may look easy. You may think it is, but it's nerve-racking to go out there in front of the fans." Booker added that "to go out there and have that moment, it doesn't take but one second to get off track and then the next thing you know the wheels just fall off." He added, "It happens, I get it. I totally understand it."

Gilmore pointed out that Saraya was likely "rusty" given that she had not regularly been on live TV in a few years. Her last consistent role was back in 2019, while still Paige in WWE. "When's the last time she's been on live TV and in a ring?" Gilmore asked. "It's been a minute."

Saraya's surprise return to the squared circle at AEW's "Dynamite: Grand Slam" event certainly took the wrestling world by storm, given the reports that she had not yet been cleared medically for in-ring action. And while it's still unclear if Saraya will wrestle in the near future for AEW, Booker T stated that he's among the many fans clamoring to find out. "I'm anxious to find out if she's going to be stepping back in the ring in any capacity," Booker T said.