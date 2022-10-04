Former WWE NXT UK Star Weighs In On Triple H's Efforts To Expand In Europe

There's been a lot for wrestling fans to take in since Vince McMahon's sudden retirement in July. And while new Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque (fka Triple H) has hit the ground running, work has only just begun. This especially pertains to the "NXT" brand, which has already seen some major changes since "The Game's" return.

For instance, his vision for the "NXT" brand involves going global. Levesque hopes WWE can take what he sees as their "academy model" and expand. That's why "NXT Europe" is set to launch in 2023. In the meantime, were former "NXT UK" stars made aware of this massive change? Do they know a whole lot about it now? Speaking on "Ringsiders Wrestling," the recently released "Wild Boar" Mike Hitchman addressed the topic.

"It was kind of briefly mentioned towards the end when the call came. We didn't know too much about it to be honest with you. Still don't," Hitchman said.

That doesn't mean the idea doesn't have merit. Clash at the Castle was the first WWE premium live event held in the UK in 30 years and by all accounts, was a rousing success. Still, Hitchman was hesitant to offer a definitive answer as to whether or not he sees himself with "NXT Europe" down the road.

"You've got to be sensible with it," he said. "You don't know what point in your life you're going to be in if an offer comes along. So I can't say yes, I can't say no. All I'm saying is you know, regardless if I'm involved or not, I feel like NXT Europe could be a pretty cool thing."

