Backstage News On Future Of Max Dupri And Maximum Male Models

Don't expect Max Dupri to titillate the juices of your guilty pleasures going forward. In recent weeks on WWE television, Dupri has become frustrated with the rest of Maximum Male Models due to them being more interested in posing for the camera than winning titles.

It reached a boiling point on "WWE SmackDown" on September 30. Dupri struck mån.sôör as he and ma.çé were attempting to set the longest pose record. Dupri took off his Maximum Male Models belt, admitted the faction wasn't for him any longer, and strongly indicated that he had left the group.

According to PWInsider, Dupri is indeed gone from Maximum Male Models. returning to his L.A. Knight persona on WWE programming. He is now listed as such on the internal roster. As far as the futures of mån.sôör, ma.çé, and Maxxine Dupri are concerned, it appears that, as of now, Maximum Male Models will go on.

After an uneventful stretch with WWE early in his career, Knight built his name in Impact Wrestling over a few years. He returned back to WWE in 2021, starting in "NXT," where he became the Million Dollar Champion. Upon being called up to the main roster for the "SmackDown" brand, Knight was retooled with the Dupri gimmick. Many fans panned the idea as Knight was solely used as a comedy act. Knight also did not wrestle, strictly serving in a managerial role.

Things have changed drastically though in Knight's favor lately, with Vince McMahon no longer the WWE Chairman and CEO and Paul "Triple H" Levesque promoted to the role of Chief Content Officer. During his time on "NXT," Knight worked closely with Levesque before "The Game" was forced to step back for a while due to a heart condition.