Mark Henry Weighs In On Triple H Taking Over For Vince McMahon

Mark Henry believes he's "never met anybody that was more passionate" about professional wrestling than the man now calling the creative shots in WWE.

Appearing on the latest episode of the "Scoop B Radio" podcast, current AEW commentator Mark Henry said that he believes the WWE is in safe hands with Triple H now at the helm. "Triple H is more than adequate of running the company and being the boss," he said. "I never met anybody that was more passionate about pro wrestling than he was. His ultimate goal was to be who he is."

WWE announced last month that Paul "Triple H" Levesque would be taking over the company's creative direction as the company's Chief Content Officer in the wake of longtime CEO Vince McMahon's retirement. Reports have indicated that backstage morale has been high since "The Game" was officially handed the reins. A number of WWE Superstars on the main roster had previously worked with Triple H during his time running "NXT."

Henry, who joined AEW in a non-wrestling role back in 2021, was on the WWE roster with Triple H from the mid-'90s until his retirement in 2017. Triple H, Henry predicted, is on track to have as much success as the head of creative as he did in the ring as a 14-time WWE World Champion. "He's taken over, and there's a lot of things that the wrestling community looked at that failed. The WWE didn't capitalize on this, and he's fixing all of those things, and he's making the fanbase over there happy," Henry explained. "So, he's doing a good job."