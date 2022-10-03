Eddie Kingston Responds To MJF Calling Him A Slob

Acting versus authenticity? A feud is percolating between Eddie Kingston and MJF on social media and it was "The Devil" who started it with "The Mad King." A fan on Twitter expressed a desire to see MJF take on Kingston inside the ring and MJF responded by tweeting, "I'll never wrestle that slob."

Kingston responded in kind by accusing MJF's evil attitude as being played on.

"This is all I think about when I see you tweet or say anything.," Kingston wrote, attaching a GIF of Jon Lovitz dramatically saying the word "acting," as his "Master Thespian" character was wont to do on "Saturday Night Live." MJF fired back by questioning Kingston's own legitimacy as an on-air talent.

"I'm as authentic as it gets," MJF wrote. "I'm sure that's real scary for a fake tough guy from the slums of Yonkers." Kingston paid little mind to MJF's comment, quote-tweeting it with a GIF of British actor Rowan Atkinson yawning.

MJF is currently in the middle of a feud with Wheeler Yuta, which he has also used Twitter to advance. Just last night, MJF accused Yuta of forcing him to watch Viscena matches in a hotel room. He's also been referring to the Blackpool Combat Club as the "Blackpool Cuckhold Club." After weeks of fighting outside the ring, MJF and Yuta will do battle this Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite," which happens to be the third anniversary since the show premiered. This match and feud are likely part of build to MJF all but inevitable clash with Wheeler's BCC colleague, Jon Moxley, for the AEW World Championship.