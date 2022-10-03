Mike Chioda Weighs In On WWE's Bloodless WarGames Matches

Excitement for November's WWE Survivor Series has hit an all-time high, especially since the news that it will feature two WarGames matches – a match concept popularized in WCW that Triple H resurrected during his time running "NXT." It will be the first time the match itself has ever taken place in WWE.

Although it's unclear who will journey inside the double-ring cage for the iconic event, WWE has stated that the match will be storyline-related and not just brand vs. brand matches as previous Survivor Series have done. However, the hype for the event took a confused pause when "The Game" stated that he doesn't "think it's necessary" for the match to involve blood. Given how All Elite Wrestling created their own version of WarGames with Blood and Guts, it's hard to reconcile Triple H's comments, given that cage matches have long been seen as extreme, intense, and bloody affairs. But former WWE referee Mike Chioda has taken his best shot at explaining Triple H's approach.

"In certain countries and their television contracts [it's not allowed]," Chioda said during the latest edition of the "Monday Mailbag." "People want to see that, people want to see it. Whether it's the hard way or whatever, they want to see it."

Whether or not blood could happen during the match – whether purposely or by accident — is anyone's guess, but Chioda does believe adding WarGames to Survivor Series was a great idea for WWE. "You've got to try new sh**. I love it," Chioda exclaimed. "I don't think they could've never done that stuff before, and I like the fact that they're starting to mix the brands back in. Some of these guys maybe have not touched each other for a long time, and it'll be a good thing. It'll be interesting."