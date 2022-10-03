Saraya And Britt Baker Will Be Ringside For Big AEW Dynamite Match

Tensions between two of the biggest names in All Elite Wrestling are about to pick up.

The company announced that former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker and newcomer Saraya (formerly known as Paige in the WWE) will both be at ringside for this Wednesday night's six-woman tag match where the team of AEW Interim Women's World Champion Toni Storm, Athena, and Willow Nightingale will face Jamie Hayter, Serena Deeb, and Penelope Ford.

Saraya will be in the corner of Storm, Athena, and Nightingale. Baker will accompany Hayter, Deeb, and Ford.

Baker and Saraya have had a budding feud since Saraya debuted during the special Grand Slam edition of "Dynamite" on September 21. She interrupted a post-match beatdown by Baker, Hayter, and Deeb, on Storm and Athena.

The next week, Baker interrupted Saraya's debut promo on "Dynamite," leading to a bitter exchange between the two women that has continued online. Saraya tweeted a warning to Baker on Monday, telling the former champion to "stay away from me" during the match or else the recently debuted star told Baker, "I'll knock you tf out."

Baker has long been seen as one of the top wrestlers in the AEW women's division, having enjoyed a 290-day title reign that lasted from May 2021 until March 2022, when she was dethroned by Thunder Rosa. Saraya made it clear last Wednesday night that she has grand intentions for the AEW women's division, having gained notoriety in the mid-2010s for helping to change the landscape of women's wrestling in the WWE.