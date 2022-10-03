Saraya Threatens To Knock AEW Star 'TF' Out

Ever since Saraya debuted in AEW, tensions between her and former AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. have been on the rise. The woman formerly known as Paige engaged in a staredown with the dentist during her first appearance at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam," and they exchanged words last week during Saraya's first AEW promo. However, nothing has gotten physical between them thus far; that could all change this week, according to Saraya.

AEW has scheduled a women's Trios match for Wednesday night with Toni Storm, Athena, and Willow Nightingale teaming up to face Penelope Ford, Serena Deeb, and Jamie Hayter. Saraya will be in the corner of the former and — you guessed it — Baker will be accompanying the latter. Saraya responded to this arrangement by issuing a warning to Baker on Twitter: "Stay away from me @RealBrittBaker I'll knock you tf out."

Saraya's medical status remains unknown to this point. She has not wrestled since December 2017 when she suffered what was believed to be a career-ending neck injury during a six-woman tag team match. Throughout the rest of her time in WWE she served in a variety of roles from being the "WWE SmackDown" General Manager to sitting on the panel of "WWE Backstage," yet there was a rule that nobody was allowed to touch her.

According to reports, Saraya has not been medically cleared as of very recently, yet it was stated that, in regards to her three-year AEW contract, "the amount of money it was signed for largely implies that she'll be wrestling in some capacity." Neither AEW nor Saraya has commented about her in-ring future with the company, which remains up in the air. But, if something is brewing for a return to wrestling, you can bet it will involve Britt Baker.