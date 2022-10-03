Bryan Danielson Beams With Pride As The Bella Twins' Hard Work Is Recognized

Celebrity podcasts are nothing new. Whether it's former First Lady Michelle Obama hosting her own show, or Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey reminiscing on their time spent on "The Office" on "Office Ladies," these podcasts are widely popular with listeners.

Something that's also popular is podcasts run by wrestlers. Matt Cardona, Corey Graves, and Renee Paquette are just some names who have made it successful in the wrestling and podcast business. One of these podcasts, run by WWE Hall of Famers Nikki and Brie Bella recently received a great deal of praise.

"The Things" recently released their list of The Most 10 Brilliant Celebrity Podcasts, As Of 2022. Sitting in the number nine spot is "The Bella Podcast." The Bella Twins started the podcast in March 2019. Since then, they have gone on to produce 156 episodes of their podcasts. Over the past two years and 150 episodes, the Bellas have had guests including Nikki's husband and "Dancing With The Stars" partner, Artem Chigvintsev, and even the newest addition to the AEW roster, Saraya.

Another guest who's previously appeared on the show even let his praise be known publicly. Brie's husband, AEW star, and Blackpool Combat Club member Bryan Danielson took to Twitter to congratulate his wife.

"Seeing the dedication and hard work Bri and Nicole have put in has been inspiring," said Bryan. "Watching Bri do that while being a wonderful full time mom makes me feel blessed."

Brie and Danielson got married in 2014 and have two children together. Danielson continues to wrestle in AEW, while Brie Bella makes very sporadic appearances in WWE, though she retired from her in-ring career.