Backstage News On Andrade El Idolo's Status With AAA

There has been a lot of focus lately on Andrade El Idolo's current situation with AEW as he is set to put his career with the company on the line this week on "AEW Rampage" against Preston "10" Vance, but according to Dave Meltzer in the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," he is currently not on good terms with AAA.

The Mexican promotion does have a working relationship with AEW, which has seen plenty of stars compete for the company, including Andrade. However, the issues he has with the promotion dates back to when he competed against Kenny Omega at TripleMania XXIX in a match that also saw Ric Flair getting involved. Konnan asked for that idea, and Omega was reportedly open for losing the Mega Title to the former WWE Superstar, and that was the original booking for it.

In the end, it would be Omega who secured the victory, and that was down to the price that Andrade was asking for at the time, as AAA figured they would rather have Omega win instead, even though the Nature Boy had appeared and got involved in the segment. While Andrade has worked for AAA since in a six person match, he has not been back recently, even though he thought he'd be involved in all three TripleMania events.

That didn't happen, and the belief is that he is on the outs right now for AAA. It is also believed that Andrade would like to go back to New Japan Pro Wrestling at some point, and working for AAA did mean that he wasn't able to do that.