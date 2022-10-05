Seth Rollins Got Emotional Learning Of Vince McMahon's Resignation

The wrestling world, especially Seth Rollins, was stunned when Vince McMahon announced his retirement from "WWE." In a BT Sport interview with Ariel Helwani, Rollins revealed he was at the airport, along with his wife Becky Lynch, when they learned of the chairman's departure.

"I couldn't believe it. It was one of those things where you'll never forget [where you were]," he said, recalling the emotions he felt when they both received the memo with the news. The news left them both in shock, especially Rollins, as he had developed what he felt was a very tight bond with his former boss over the years.

"When it happened, it was so abrupt. I was not prepared and ... it got me emotional," explained Rollins. "I mean, I love Vince. He's been like a father figure to me over the past 10 years. He's someone [whose] approval means a lot to me. I kinda was just like 'Wow, is this the last time I'm ever gonna see Vince?' And when you have such a close relationship with someone, ups and downs, it just felt like I was losing a friend and losing a mentor," he added.

Rollins stated that he had left an audio message for McMahon soon after, but never received a response. To this point, he has neither spoken to nor heard from the former head of WWE. Under McMahon's direction, Rollins had a rather fruitful career as a WWE Superstar. Under the current format, he was the 11th Grand Slam Champion in WWE history (19th overall), but was also at the heart of an all-time WrestleMania moment, cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase at WrestleMania 31 to capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship for his first World Title reign in the company.

"The Architect" is set to face Matt Riddle inside of the Fight Pit with UFC legend Daniel Cormier serving as the special guest referee this Saturday at WWE Extreme Rules.