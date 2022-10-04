WWE NXT 2.0 Preview (10/4): Toxic Attraction Vs. Alba Fyre, Nikkita Lyons And Zoey Stark

The build towards the Halloween Havoc special — which will reportedly be a premium live event — continues tonight on "WWE NXT" from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

It's been announced that Toxic Attraction, consisting of "NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose, Jacy Jayne, and Gigi Dolin, will face the team of Nikkita Lyons, Alba Fyre, and Zoey Stark in a six-woman tag team match. Lyons, Fyre, and Stark have all had separate altercations with Toxic Attraction in recent weeks, and now they will band together in an attempt to defeat one of the most dominant factions in the history of the brand. There will also be added incentive for Fyre, as she will look to get her hands on Rose ahead of a potential future "NXT" Women's Championship match.

Additionally, if you've been following Twitter this past week, you will have seen Grayson Waller trading shots with bitter rivals Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade on the platform. Tonight, Waller will welcome the pair on the season premiere of "The Grayson Waller Effect," perhaps attempting to help the pair settle their differences on his talk show. Then again, the overbearing Waller may simply be looking to drive a wedge even further between the two up-and-coming stars.

Finally, a spot in the upcoming "NXT" North American Championship ladder match at Halloween Havoc is up for grabs, as Andre Chase of Chase U will look to keep up his recent momentum against Von Wagner. Chase has defeated Charlie Dempsey and pinned Carmelo Hayes in the last few weeks, and will now look to punch his ticket to the Halloween themed "NXT" special later this month.