Backstage News On Plans For WWE NXT's Next Big Show

As part of WWE's very eventful weekend, both in the United States and abroad, the promotion's NXT brand will be holding their fourth Worlds Collide event this Sunday, headlined by Bron Breakker vs. Tyler Bate in a match to unify the "NXT" Championship and the "NXT UK" Championship. But even though the show hasn't even taken place yet, WWE is already planning their next "NXT" Premium Live Event.

According to PWInsider, the next big "NXT" show will be none other than Halloween Havoc. The event will be held on Saturday, October 22, making it the second straight "NXT" PLE to air on the weekend. No arena was listed for the event, indicating that it will take place, as all "NXT" events do, in the WWE Performance Center.

This will be the third time "NXT" has promoted Halloween Havoc, a PPV name they resurrected back in 2020. The previous two events were headlined by Io Shirai (IYO SKY) vs. Candice LeRae in a TLC Match for the "NXT" Women's Championship in 2020, while the 2021 edition of Halloween Havoc featured Tommaso Ciampa successfully defending the "NXT" Championship against Breakker.

Many fans will note that "NXT" adopted the Halloween Havoc name from WWE's former competitor, WCW. The Ted Turner-owned promotion would run Halloween Havoc events every October from 1989 till 2000, just months before the promotion was sold to WWE. The event featured some of the most memorable matches in WCW history, including Goldberg vs. Diamond Dallas Page for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship at Halloween Havoc 1998 and Eddie Guerrero vs. Rey Mysterio, Title vs. Mask, at Halloween Havoc 1997.