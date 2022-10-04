Fallon Henley And Other NXT Stars Get Shot With WWE Main Roster

Though WWE's "Main Event" series is often seen as the place talent goes when "creative has nothing for them," that is not always the case. It can also be used as a place to give younger talent a chance to prove themselves on something resembling main roster programming, and that's exactly what happened last night, as "NXT" star Fallon Henley, along with tag team Briggs and Jensen, all received their first taste of main roster exposure.

Henley faced off against veteran Dana Brooke, picking up her first main roster win in the process. Briggs and Jensen wrestled R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin, also coming away from the match victorious. This may be a sign that a main roster push is imminent for these stars, but it's difficult to say with certainty considering the sometimes haphazard nature of the company's booking.

Henley signed with WWE back in February after wrestling over 20 dark matches for AEW under her prior ring name, Tesha Price. Briggs, a former EVOLVE Champion, signed in August 2020, starting out in "NXT" before eventually making the move over to "NXT UK" and winning that brand's tag team titles with Jensen. Jensen, the son of former WWE star Bull Buchanan, signed with the company a year after his partner, and the two would make their debut as a tag team with Jensen's first WWE appearance on "NXT 2.0."

"Main Event" currently airs on Hulu in the United States before becoming available on Peacock two weeks later, and international viewers can find the series on the WWE Network.