Dutch Mantel Makes Bold Prediction About What Will Happen To Roman Reigns After He Drops WWE Titles

This year marks Dutch Mantel's 50th anniversary in pro wrestling, where he has been a wrestler, manager, booker, and producer/agent. With such a storied history, Mantel has become a sage of sports entertainment, and he recently shared some of that knowledge with Sportskeeda. Mantel believes Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is on the road to a babyface turn, and if that happens, Mantel said the creative team needs to establish more heel characters.

"Big guys have often found out that if they're just big and they beat people up, like Bray Wyatt, they don't really get reaction from people," Mantel said. "I think Braun [Strowman], he's more of a heel than he is a babyface. See, they have a shortage of heels anyway. I think you should make him a heel. ... I think when you turn Roman, he's going to need those big, monster heels. He's going to need a Braun Strowman; he's going to need a Bray if he can beat him; he's going to need those GUNTHERs; he's going to need those guys like that or Karrion Kross. That's what he's going to need, so if he's just a big guy, you know? But I don't know if this would work with any babyface, but I think when Roman drops the belt, whenever he drops it, I think shortly after that, something's going to happen to him, and he's going to come back a babyface."

Until that happens, Reigns is still being booked as "The Tribal Chief" of WWE with his family, Paul Heyman, and Sami Zayn behind him. Reigns' next scheduled title defense is against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel on Saturday, November 5.

