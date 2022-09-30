WWE Announces Logan Paul's Next TV Appearance

Logan Paul will return to WWE programming for the season premiere of "WWE SmackDown" on Fox on October 7.

WWE announced Paul's next appearance during this past Friday night's "SmackDown." He's being promoted for an in-ring, face-to-face showdown with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

It'll be the first time Paul and Reigns will be seen together since a press conference in Las Vegas nearly two weeks ago. That's when it was announced that Paul will challenge for Reigns' championship at the Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, November 5. The night before the press conference, Paul appeared on "SmackDown" to build hype for the match announcement.

The match will be only the third for Paul in WWE. He made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38, teaming with The Miz to defeated Rey and Dominik Mysterio. However, the post-match saw Miz turn on Paul. That led to a one-on-one match between the two at SummerSlam, where Paul emerged victorious.

While Paul has boasted that he brings the star-power from his work in the world of boxing and YouTube to elevate WWE to another level, Reigns has stated that Paul is ignorant about what it really takes to be a main event level performer in WWE.

In addition to the face-to-face meeting between Reigns and Paul, WWE has also announced that GUNTHER will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus on the season premiere of "SmackDown." It's a rematch of their well-received match at the Clash at the Castle event earlier this month.