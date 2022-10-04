Jake Roberts Questions Major Vince McMahon Booking Decision

Just one day after Jake "The Snake" Roberts was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, Brock Lesnar would pin The Undertaker at WrestleMania XXX, ending the Dead Man's 21-0 undefeated streak at WWE's marquee event and shocking fans across the globe. On a recent episode of "DDP Snake Pit" focused on The Undertaker's career, Roberts said the decision to have Lesnar end the streak was a mistake.

"No, they did not [make the right decision.] Why waste it? Because it wasn't needed," Roberts said. "Lesnar was already a monster, right? He was a badass, he was a monster. He didn't need that push. If [they'd] have done it with somebody that wasn't at that level, then I'd say 'Okay, yeah, that'd be good.' Because you're bringing somebody up." Roberts continued, "To do it with a guy that's equal with you, you haven't accomplished anything but waste the opportunity to get somebody over."

Roberts had another name in mind though that he would've chosen to end the streak: Roman Reigns. "If you'd have done it with Roman Reigns, yeah. That would've been something," Roberts stated. "But, to get the most out of that, you've gotta bring somebody that's down here, up to here. That's how you get a sustainable pop. You know what they got out of that the way they did it? Disgust."

In 2017, at WrestleMania 33, Roman Reigns would become the second person to pin The Undertaker at WWE's biggest show. However, many, including Roberts, would argue that the shine had worn off by that point and such a win carried far less impact. The Undertaker would wrestle his final match at WrestleMania 36 in 2020, picking up a win against AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match.