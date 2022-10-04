Tales From The Territories Creators Reveal How Many Episodes Are Complete

"Tales from the Territories" production is underway and the number of completed episodes has been revealed. The Vice TV series brings together pro wrestling legends to relive stories of the past. Some of the stories included have been revealed for the first time on the show. "Tales From The Territories" creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener appeared on The Sessions with Renée Paquette to discuss their work on the show and what their plans are moving forward. Husney revealed how many episodes of "Tale from the Territories" have actually been completed.

"Well, territories, we're gonna be working on all the way through the run in terms of it airing because the way schedules work at Vice, we only really have the first three episodes finished," Husney said. Husney went on to discuss the future of "Dark Side of the Ring," which he also co-created. Husney wouldn't be surprised if he and Eisener got back to work on that series as soon as possible.

"So, there's 10 [episodes] and then we're gonna be finishing them and delivering them as they air," Husney said. "So, we'll be doing that and then you know, there's a lot of talks right now about another season of "Dark Side." I know a lot of folks were sort of theorizing it was over, but literally it was just us having this in the pipeline and having an opportunity to do this and do something different, which is what we wanted to do, but we're definitely gonna be getting back to "Dark Side" and I'm sure knowing Vice and how that all works it's gonna be tomorrow." "Tales from the Territories" premieres tonight, October 4, on Vice, and focuses on Memphis wrestling. Next week's episode concerns the Jerry Lawler vs. Andy Kaufman feud.

