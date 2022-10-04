Veer Mahaan Returns To WWE NXT

Veer Mahaan made his "NXT" TV return during Tuesday night's episode.

During the show, Mahaan reunited with his former "NXT" tag team partner Sanga. In a backstage segment, Sanga told Nathan Frazer that he should be in the North American Championship ladder match at the Halloween Havoc event and was upset that he wasn't part of the match. Sanga told Frazer that if he can't win the match, then he hopes Frazer can. After he said that, Mahaan walked in but didn't say a word.

Mahaan made his WWE debut on "NXT' in 2019 under his real name, Rinku Singh, and was part of the tag team Indus Sher with Sanga. Mahaan made his main roster debut on "Raw" against Drew McIntyre on July 26, 2021, and aligned himself with Jinder Mahal and Shanky.

Mahaan was later repackaged and vignettes started to air on October 25, 2021. It wasn't until April 4 on "Raw," when Mahaan finally got to re-debut, attacking Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Since then, his last WWE match on TV was on the August 15 edition of "Raw," where he defeated enhancement talent Beaux Keller in under two minutes.

Indications of Mahaan's return to "NXT" first surfaced last month, when he and Sanga defeated Chase U's Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward at a non-televised house live event.

Before signing with WWE in January 2018, Mahaan was a baseball pitching prospect in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. He was the inspiration for the 2014 biographical sports Disney film "Million Dollar Arm," which also starred Hollywood actor, Jon Hamm.