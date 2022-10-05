Seth Rollins Chooses Favorite Version Of His WWE Presentation

Seth Rollins has been known by a plethora of nicknames throughout his career, including "The Architect," the "Monday Night Messiah," and simply Seth "Freakin" Rollins. But none of those are his favorite version of his pro wrestling persona.

Rollins didn't mince words when he responded to the WWE's Twitter account asking fans to name their favorite version of the four-time world champion. He retweeted the poll and wrote, "The Visionary, b****," referencing the most recent pseudonym he adopted back in 2021 during his feud with Edge.

Although Rollins claims "The Visionary" persona as his personal favorite presentation in the WWE, his success under the moniker has wavered. Aside from coming out on top of a Survivor Series five-on-five match as the "sole survivor" in 2021, Rollins has lost multiple high-profile pay-per-view matches since adopting the nickname. In 2021 alone, he was defeated by Cesaro at WrestleMania 37, lost to Edge at both SummerSlam and Crown Jewel, and came up short in the Money in the Bank ladder match. His unlucky streak continued into 2022, when he beat Roman Reigns at The Royal Rumble by disqualification, thus failing to win the WWE Universal Championship, and then went on to lose his next WrestleMania match to the returning Cody Rhodes, who defeated "The Visionary" twice more before their feud ended.

Rollins did recently defeat Matt Riddle at WWE Clash at the Castle, and his next big matchup comes against Riddle again this Saturday at Extreme Rules, this time in the WWE main roster's inaugural Fight Pit Match.