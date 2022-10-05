Tony Khan Confirms Original Plans For The Great Muta's AEW Debut

The wrestling world was shocked during "AEW Rampage: Grand Slam" when the legendary Great Muta made an appearance during "AEW Rampage: Grand Slam" to save his longtime rival Sting during his tag team match with Darby Allin against Buddy Matthews and Brody King. The Japanese star got a huge reaction from the crowd, and, while the moment came together perfectly for him and the company, it wasn't the original plan that AEW President Tony Khan had for bringing him in.

"Great Muta we have been talking about for a long time," Khan revealed during an appearance on "My Mom's Basement." "It was funny because Mox brought it up in the press conference, and we were already talking about it. I was like, 'They're with New Japan,' so I was kind of like, 'I don't know if this is the best time,' but we were already working on it. But yeah, the timing was very good," Khan continued. "I originally wanted to get Muta for All Out, and he was not available, and then it just seemed like a great idea for 'Grand Slam.'"

Muta appeared toward the end of the match with Sting in jeopardy of a baseball bat attack from Matthews, which the masked legend halted using his patented mist in the House Of Black member's face. Muta is set to embark on a farewell tour before retiring, which includes teaming up with the Stinger once more as part of a six-man tag team bout for Pro Wrestling NOAH on January, 23, 2022. Meanwhile, it is currently unknown if the Japanese legend will be back again in AEW at all before he hangs up his boots.

