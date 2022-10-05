AEW Ring Announcer Dasha Kuret Was Skeptical Of Wrestler's Nickname

Sometimes a wrestler's nickname can be hard to believe, even for those who are in the industry. That's exactly what happened during a recent episode of "AEW: Dark Elevation." The show featured a singles match between Brian Cage and Tracy Williams.

Williams' nickname is "Hot Sauce," but as referee Bryce Remsburg revealed, not everyone was convinced that they weren't on the receiving end of a rib. In a recent tweet, he recalled AEW ring announcer Dasha Kuret initially thinking she was being tricked.

"Convincing Dasha Kuret that 'Hot Sauce' was actually his nickname in the ring and getting her to say it into a microphone is one of my proudest moments this year," Remsburg wrote.

Kuret responded on Twitter, confirming Remsburg's story. "I absolutely thought you were kidding at first, but hey happy to make it happen!!!"

Williams is a former ROH World Television Champion and World Tag Team Champion. Prior to his ROH run, "Hot Sauce" performed for Evolve, where he was a two-time tag team champion.

With AEW owner Tony Khan having bought ROH earlier this year, it'll be interesting to see if Williams has a future with the new version of the promotion. At the very least, he's been given an opportunity to show what he can do on AEW's online shows. ROH's future on television is unknown, but key ROH talent has been appearing on AEW TV.