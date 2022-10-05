Debut Episode Of Tales From The Territories Available Online For Free

If you happened to miss the debut episode of "Tales Of The Territories" on VICE TV Tuesday night, fear not because you can view it right now. Just like VICE TV did with "Dark Side Of The Ring," the network made the first episode available to all online via YouTube. "Tale Of The Territories" Episode 1 featured Memphis wrestling, showcasing top names like Jerry Lawler, Jerry Jarrett, Bill Dundee, and the late Jackie Fargo.

Next week will continue the story of Memphis but, more specifically, the feud between Lawler and comedian Andy Kaufman, which was ground-breaking for the business at that time. The series will also cover several other classic regional promotions that will include World Class Championship Wrestling out of Dallas, Stampede Wrestling in Calgary, the American Wrestling Association from Minnesota, and more. The show features the signature reenactment scenes that were a staple of "Dark Side," in addition to roundtable discussions with includes legends from those time periods.

Seven Bucks producer and former WWE lead writer Brian Gewirtz mentioned that the series will be more light-hearted than what fans have gotten accustomed to with "Dark Side Of The Ring." There will be "dark" aspects in general that overlap with some of the stories, but a big focus will be the wild and surreal environment of those days. Gewirtz also said in a conversation with JBL and Gerald Brisco that there are reasons to revisit each territory, because there are countless stories to share that took place in those days.