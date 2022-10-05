'Forbidden Door' Match And More Announced For NJPW's Showdown In Hollywood

New Japan Pro-Wrestling is bringing "strong style" to Hollywood once again.

NJPW has confirmed the card for its upcoming "NJPW Strong" taping, entitled Showdown In Hollywood, which will be recorded at The Vermont in Hollywood, California on October 16. The taping will be notable not only because of the presence of "The Ace" Hiroshi Tanahashi but also as a cross-promotional battle of old rivals. NJPW's Rocky Romero will open the "forbidden door" to face AEW star, Christopher Daniels. The two men have stood across the ring from each other eleven times throughout their careers in Ring of Honor, NJPW, and other promotions, with this match being their twelfth confrontation. They also teamed once in NJPW when Daniels was wrestling under his humorous Curry Man persona.

As mentioned previously, Hiroshi Tanahashi will be in action, facing off against former Young Lion Gabriel Kidd. Kidd dealt with some mental health struggles and made his return to wrestling back in May. He recently wrestled on the opening night of NJPW's Royal Quest II weekend, defeating British independent wrestler Dan Moloney.

Minoru Suzuki will also be in action at Showdown In Hollywood, facing the hard-hitting Fred Yehi. Juice Robinson will face off against Jake Something at the event. Robinson recently announced his status as a free agent, though he is still a member of NJPW's Bullet Club faction. Former WWE Superstar Mascara Dorada (formerly known as Gran Metalik) will also be in action at the event, teaming with another former WWE Superstar Blake Christian. Plus Kenny King, formerly of ROH, and AEW's Peter Avalon will also be in action at the taping.