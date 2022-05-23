British wrestler Gabriel Kidd has made his return to the ring for the first time since February this past weekend at the Revolution Pro Wrestling’s Epic Encounters event.

Kidd has been out of action for the majority of this year due to struggles with his mental health, which he has been open and honest about on his Twitter account and has since deleted. But he was back in the ring on Sunday as a surprise appearance at the show to compete against Dan Maloney who had an open challenge in the middle of the show.

Maloney originally called out New Japan Pro Wrestling star Minoru Suzuki, who was part of the event and was supposed to face Will Ospreay. That ended up being changed due to Ospreay dealing with a kidney infection right now, and he competed against Michael Oku. When it came to Maloney’s challenge, that was answered by former WCPW talent Kidd to a great reaction. The returning wrestler ended up securing the victory in that match via a Corkscrew Tombstone.

It is unknown at this point what the future holds for Kidd in terms of how frequently he will be wrestling, and whether or not he plans on returning to compete in Japan. But, for right now it is a positive step for him as an individual to be back competing inside the ring once again.

He had gone through some difficult periods in his life earlier this year, and his struggles ended up being very public due to a combination of promos he cut inside the ring and posts he made on social media. At the time, Ospreay intervened on Twitter in a bid to help Kidd as he urged fans not to contact him.

Ospreay had said, “Please do not engage with Gabriel Kidd on social media. This a serious matter that is being handled, contact has been made. Please back off and respect his privacy.”

Kidd is one of many wrestlers who has opened up about their struggles with mental health over the years, and he did receive plenty of support at that time as he worked his way back to the business, which has now taken place.

GABRIEL KIDD IS FUCKING BACK pic.twitter.com/3BD5S1aloz — Ciarán (@CiaranRH93) May 22, 2022

Please do not engage with Gabriel Kidd on social media. This a serious matter that is being handled, contact has been made. Please back off and respect his privacy. — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) February 17, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]