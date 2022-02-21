Lio Rush and Gabriel Kidd are unable to compete at Terminus 2. Baron Black revealed during an appearance on Fightful’s Grapsody podcast that Rush and Kidd are both injured.

Originally Lio Rush was going to face Sw3rve The Realest (Shane Strickland) while Gabriel Kidd was going to face Davey Richards. The match is now Sw3rve The Realest vs. Davey Richards.

As noted, Lio Rush dislocated his shoulder during a match against Buddy Matthews on night 2 of Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s Battle of Los Angeles.

Terminus 2 is on February 24. Below is the updated line-up:

* Daniel Garcia & Kevin Blackwood vs. Dante Caballero & Joe Keys

* Adam Priest vs. Invictus Khash

* Chris Sabin vs. Leon Ruff vs. Kenny Alfonso vs. Tre Lamar

* Jay Lethal vs. Baron Black

* Serena Deeb vs. Liiza Hall

* Queen Aminata vs. Killa Kate

* Sw3rve The Realest vs. Davey Richards

* ROH (Original) World Championship: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Santana

The first Terminus event took place on January 16. Results of that event are available here.

