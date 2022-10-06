Jay Lethal Seemingly Turns Babyface On AEW Dynamite

It appears Jay Lethal is on the verge of ending his on-screen alliance with Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh.

During the closing stages of his match against Darby Allin on this week's "AEW Dynamite," Lethal waived off outside assistance from Dutt and Singh, asking them to return to the back. Shortly thereafter, Allin hit the Last Supper on Lethal for the pinfall win. After the match, Lethal hesitated to shake hands with Allin but eventually agreed, signaling a possible babyface turn. The post-match events didn't sit well with Dutt, who could be seen yelling at Lethal as they walked up the ramp.

Lethal aligned himself with Dutt and Singh back in April, in the lead-up to his match against Samoa Joe at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. The trio also briefly feuded with Best Friends & Orange Cassidy, losing a match to the babyfaces at the "Rampage: Fight For The Fallen" episode on July 27.

Lethal has wrestled only eight matches on "Dynamite" since signing with AEW in November 2021, a fact that has upset his former boss Cary Silkin. In a recent interview, Silkin said that he's "really disappointed" in the way AEW has "underused" the talents of Lethal.