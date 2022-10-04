Cary Silkin Is Disappointed With The Way AEW Has Presented Former ROH Star

AEW Owner and CEO Tony Khan announced an agreement to purchase Ring of Honor in March 2022. Since then, he's put on two pay-per-views under the ROH banner, while also having ROH titles defended on AEW programming. The past two weeks in AEW, the ROH World Championship was defended, with Chris Jericho defeating Claudio Castagnoli for the title on September 21, and Jericho successfully defending the title on September 28, against Bandido. However, former ROH owner Cary Silkin revealed he is disappointed with the way AEW has booked the man with the most days as ROH World Champion in history.

"I'm really disappointed in [Jay] Lethal," Silkin said appearing on "Ringsiders Wrestling." "There's another guy that would tremendously for a regular Ring of Honor brand because, I'm sorry Tony Khan, but man is he underused."

In ROH, Lethal won the ROH World Championship twice and held it for a combined 707 days. It's not the only title he held in ROH, as he has also held the ROH Pure Championship once, the ROH World Tag Team Championship alongside Jonathan Gresham, and the ROH World Television Championship twice. However, since arriving in AEW in November 2021, Lethal has only picked up two singles victories on "Dynamite" and two on "Rampage."

Silkin also discussed his thoughts on the booking of former ROH World Champion and one-third of the current ROH World Six Man Tag Team Championship, Dalton Castle.

"He's there, he's got the six-man belts, but I don't know when he's on."

When Jericho's mission of taking on former ROH World Champions was brought up, Silkin said, "Absolutely. Former ROH Champ."

