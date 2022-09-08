Backstage Update On Dalton Castle's Contract Status

Tony Khan, CEO of AEW, purchased Ring of Honor back in early March 2022, and has since put on two pay-per-views with the company, Supercard of Honor in April and Death Before Dishonor in July. Along with purchasing ROH, Khan has signed wrestlers that have featured on prior ROH pay-per-views, such as Wheeler Yuta, Daniel Garcia, Claudio Castagnoli, and Samoa Joe. However, not everyone who appears on those events, or even wins titles for the company, may be signed to a deal with either Khan's ROH or AEW.

Dalton Castle is one third of the current ROH World Six Man Tag Team Champions alongside The Boys, also known as Brandon and Brent, titles that he won in the second match of the night at Death Before Dishonor, defeating The Righteous for the titles. However, according to PWInsider, Castle is not signed to ROH and/or AEW. Despite being a champion for the company, Castle is completely a free agent and is allowed to sign anywhere he would like if both sides came to an agreement.

This reign marks Castle's second with the Six Man Titles, his first reign coming in 2017 when The Boys were just referred to as Boy 1 and Boy 2. Castle has also found success in Ring of Honor as a singles wrestler, winning the ROH World Television Championship and the ROH World Championship. Castle held the company's top prize for 197 days, defending it successfully seven times before losing it to Jay Lethal in a Four Corner Survival Match also involving Matt Taven and the man he originally beat for the title, Cody Rhodes. Castle has received an ROH Championship opportunity on "AEW: Rampage" against then-champion Jonathan Gresham, with Gresham walking away with the win in the first defense of the title in AEW.