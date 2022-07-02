Ever since Tony Khan’s purchase of Ring of Honor this past March, fans have been clamoring to see the ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham competing regularly on television. That hasn’t been the case, unfortunately, as he has only appeared under the ROH/AEW banner twice since the announcement was made.

He first successfully established himself as the Undisputed ROH World Champion in a match against Bandido at ROH SuperCard of Honor XV, the first ROH event following Tony Khan’s acquisition. On April 15, he made his AEW in-ring debut when he competed at their Battle of the Belts II special against the flamboyant Dalton Castle. Gresham managed to hold on to his ROH World Title on that occasion, as well.

Now, after almost two months off AEW television, Gresham will return to the promotion to make his in-ring debut on the July 8 AEW “Rampage”. “The Octopus” is scheduled to team up with Lee Moriarty to face Kaun & Toa Liona of the Gates of Agony, and in a backstage interview, Gresham made it clear that his intention going into the match is to prove that he’s the best technical wrestler in the world.

Despite being away from AEW cameras, Gresham has been keeping himself busy on the independent circuit, winning matches over opponents like Kevin Blackwood, Tristan Archer, Invictus Khash, and several others. He was also spotted at last month’s Impact Slammiversary pay-per-view to celebrate his wife, Jordynne Grace, winning the Impact Knockouts World Championship.

At this point, Gresham & Moriarty vs. Kaun & Liona is the only match announced for the July 8 AEW “Rampage”. Ring of Honor’s first pay-per-view since April, “Death Before Dishonor”, is scheduled for July 23, 2022 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]