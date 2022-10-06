Commentary Change Reportedly Coming To WWE Raw

There could be a major shake-up at the "WWE Raw" commentary table this coming Monday, according to WrestleVotes.

The Twitter account, which claims to have "inside sources" within WWE, has revealed that fans can "expect a commentary change" on the season premiere edition of the red brand show, taking place this Monday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. WrestleVotes did not disclose any further details in regard to what changes are likely to occur to the commentary team, or whether the positions of current "Raw" announcers Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton are currently in doubt. The account disclosed that other aspects of "Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" are expected to be altered this week, but did not reveal which elements would be changed.

Smith joined forces with Saxton and Graves on the May 31, 2021, edition of "WWE Raw," following Adnan Virk's short stint as lead commentator between April and May 2021. There have been only minor alterations to the team since — Michael Cole joined the trio for one night in March, while Jerry "The King" Lawler and Kevin Patrick temporarily filled in for absent announcers on separate occasions earlier this year.

This Monday's "Raw," which comes 48 hours after the WWE Extreme Rules premium live event on Saturday, will see D-Generation-X (WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Shawn Michaels, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman, and Road Dogg) reunite to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the faction (minus current AEW star Billy Gunn). Additionally, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline will return to the brand, Johnny Gargano will take on Austin Theory, and Bobby Lashley will defend the WWE United States Championship against Seth "Freakin" Rollins.