Bobby Lashley To Defend United States Title On 10/10 WWE Raw

A huge United States Championship match has been added to the October 10 edition of "WWE Raw." Bobby Lashley will defend his belt against Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

Lashley has been a fighting champion since winning the title from Austin Theory at the Money In The Bank event. Lashley proved it once more on Monday after retaining his title against Mustafa Ali. However, he was blindsided by Rollins after the match came to a close. Rollins delivered two Stomps to Lashley: one on the canvas and one on his title. Later in the show, Lashley was checked on by medical personnel and had some choice words for Rollins.

"I'm putting my title on the line so that there's no backing out, no excuses, no running away. I'm going to get him in the ring and I'm going to bounce his little head around like a pinball, and then I'm going to slap in the Hurt Lock and make him scream for mercy. I'm going to make him pass out in the middle of the ring."

While Lashley may not have an opponent at the Extreme Rules event on Saturday, Rollins will face Matt Riddle in a Fight Pit match after months of animosity, with UFC legend Daniel Cormier serving as the guest referee. Issues between the pair rose after Riddle delivered an RKO to Rollins off a ladder during the men's Money in the Bank match. The two were then slated to settle their differences in a match at SummerSlam, but Rollins attacked Riddle on the July 25 "Raw" and injured him. Despite this, Riddle still appeared on the show and Rollins launched an attack on him.