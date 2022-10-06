Saraya Calls This Female Star A Badass Following Dynamite

Saraya has already found herself impressed with the AEW locker room since joining the company late last month.

The former WWE star made her shocking debut at AEW's Grand Slam event on September 21 and has since appeared on AEW "Dynamite" twice, including last night, when Saraya found herself in awe of one of her teammates. Saraya was in the corner of AEW Interim Women's World Champion Toni Storm, Athena, and Willow Nightingale for their six-woman tag match against Jamie Hayter, Serena Deeb, and Penelope Ford, with Britt Baker in their corner.

After the match, Saraya took to Twitter to express excitement over there being "so many women's segments." AEW "Dynamite" still has not featured more than one televised women's match since February 9, 2022, according to the Cagematch database, but Saraya stated in her debut promo that she intends to help the company's women's roster get more airtime, calling it a "helluva division" after last night's show.

One woman in the tag match who Saraya thought stood out was Nightingale. "Big shout out to [Willow Nightingale] she's such a bad ass!!! Saraya tweeted, adding in an "also f*** you" jab at Baker.

Saraya's team of Storm, Athena, and Nightingale won the match after Nightingale kicked out of a pin attempt by Ford before plunging Ford into the mat with a Doctor Bomb for the pin.

Following the match, the often jubilant Nightingale ecstatically challenged undefeated AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill to a title match Friday night during AEW's Battle of the Belts event.