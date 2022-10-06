Ethan Page Calls Fellow Member Of The Firm 'A Creative Genius'

Ethan Page says there's one AEW star who "has this artistic eye that I dream of having" and might start making waves with The Firm. Page, who debuted in AEW last year following a 15-year career on the independent circuit, recently told ComicBook he's long been a fan of stablemate Lee Moriarty's work since crossing paths with him on the indies and that Moriarty will soon set himself apart from the rest of the roster.

"He was catching steam while I was on my way out," Page said. "Everyone praises his in-ring ability and his wrestling mind, and I could easily do that too, but I'm going to go the other direction. I think he's a creative genius when it comes to graphic design and having an artistic eye and branding himself." Page said "bell-to-bell, he's a better wrestler than me and he's been in it half as long." But, according to Page, it's Moriarty's creative skillset that "is going to be what sets him apart from everybody else" in AEW, where the two have recently been paired up as part of the Stokely Hathaway-led faction The Firm. Moriarty also signed with AEW in 2021, the same year he was named No. 47 on the annual "PWI 500" list.

"I don't mean this as a shot to him or any wrestler in AEW: Being good at professional wrestling is great, but what else you got?" he continued. "There's a million people that are good at professional wrestling and Lee Moriarty has more to offer than just being a good professional wrestler, and I'm excited for everyone else around him in the group to help him elevate those aspects of what he brings to the table." As of late, The Firm is mostly being used as backup for MJF, after they first helped him win the Casino Ladder Match at All Out.